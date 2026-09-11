Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his great optimism about his team's start to the current season, confirming that the Catalan club has all the ingredients to compete for every title, with the Champions League at the top of its priorities.

Laporta attended the traditional laying of the wreath in front of the Rafael Casanova monument, on the occasion of Catalonia's National Day, an event Barcelona attend every year.

Keen to stay calm, the Barcelona president stressed the need not to get carried away by the strong start. He said, as highlighted by "Sport": "We must keep our feet on the ground, as the season has only just begun."

He soon revealed the extent of his optimism about what the team is offering, adding: "We hope to continue at this level, with great commitment. And to win this year, you have to run. The commitment of the team and the club is a great sign."

Praise for Lamine Yamal

Laporta touched on Lamine Yamal's comments about the importance of running and pressing during matches, praising the maturity the young star has shown despite his youth.

"What Lamine says at the age of 19 deserves a lot of appreciation, as his maturity is astonishing," he said. "He is a clear example of the need for the team to keep its focus and not feel relaxed, in order to fight for everything."

To the Barcelona president, the mood of optimism inside the club is justified, especially given a strong and balanced squad. "We have a very competitive and balanced squad, and Deco has done a great job," he confirmed. "Everyone must be fully focused, as we have a lot of quality and we can form two competitive teams, and there is no room for relaxation."

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The dream of the quadruple

Laporta laid bare the ceiling of Barcelona's ambitions this season, confirming the club is targeting every possible title.

"We are candidates to win the titles," the Barcelona president said. "Our objectives this year are to win the league, the Copa del Rey, the Super Cup, and the Champions League. We must always maintain the team spirit, and thinking this way will lead us to winning titles."

Barcelona have not managed four titles or more in a single year since 2015, when Luis Enrique's side were crowned in the league, the cup, the Champions League, the European Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

A European priority

For all Barcelona's ambition across every competition, Laporta did not hide that the Champions League holds a special place in his calculations. "We have a special enthusiasm to win the Champions League," he said.

His comments come amid a strong start under Hansi Flick that has bolstered the management's confidence in Barcelona's ability to compete strongly at home and on the continent. The desire to reclaim a European title absent from the club's cabinets since 2015 is clear.

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