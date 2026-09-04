Tomás Roncero, the well-known analyst on El Chiringuito and deputy editor-in-chief of AS, has weighed in on Real Madrid's line-up for today's clash with Real Betis in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

Roncero, a self-confessed Madrid man, said in remarks highlighted by AS: "Bernardo being on the substitutes' bench is surprising, because he will be absent on Tuesday due to suspension. This decision strengthens Mourinho's confidence in Camavinga."

He added: "In any case, the golden trio continues together with Bellingham, Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, in addition to the magician Güler. Madrid should beat Betis and continue the winning run."

His verdict on the back line followed. "By the way, the defensive line that I believe will be the team's first-choice one this season is playing, the one made up of Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen and Cucurella. With this team, victory must be achieved."

Madrid lined up as follows for today's match:

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella.

Midfield: Valverde, Camavinga, Arda Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius.

Attack: Kylian Mbappé.



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