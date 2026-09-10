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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

A last chance: will Al-Hilal record the first coaching sacking in the Saudi League?

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Z. Lazetic
Saudi Arabia
Serbia

A surprise step

Al-Hilal are just a few steps away from triggering the first managerial sacking of the Saudi Roshn League season.

They travel to face Al-Taawoun on Saturday at the latter's stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that the Al-Taawoun board are weighing up the sack for Serbian technical director Zarko Lazetic immediately after the Al-Hilal match.

Lazetic has endured a torrid start since taking charge at the beginning of the season. His side have failed to win any of their first six matches, drawing three and losing three to sit fourteenth in the table on three points.

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

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According to the newspaper, the Al-Taawoun board will hold a special meeting in Buraidah once the Al-Hilal match ends, for a final assessment before delivering their official verdict on the Serbian.

A positive result against Al-Hilal is Lazetic's last hope of clinging to the top job at the "Sugar of Al-Qassim" in the period ahead.

He will be hoping to repeat what French counterpart Christophe Galtier managed on Monday, when Neom stunned "the Leader" 2-0 at the Kingdom Arena in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, top the Saudi League table on 15 points, ahead of Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah in second and third respectively on goal difference.

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