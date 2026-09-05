Could Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo line up in the same team? A press report has raised exactly that possibility.

According to the "tnt sports" network, the stage could be Carlos Tevez's retirement match, pencilled in for next December. Tevez has held several meetings with the Boca Juniors management over the details, and "the Apache" wants to invite both stars to feature together.

Tevez enjoyed a rich career, and estimates suggest he will invite around 60 players who shared a dressing room with him at clubs such as West Ham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, Boca Juniors, and of course the Argentina national team.

Ronaldo and Messi turning up together would make for an exceptional, unprecedented event, bringing together two players who dominated an entire generation of football.

"The Apache" retired from professional football in June 2022, following a brief spell in China and then a return to Boca. Across his career he won 11 titles, scored 94 goals and played 279 matches.

Coaching kept Tevez tied to the game after he hung up his boots, with spells at Rosario Central, Independiente and Talleres Córdoba.

The Bombonera looks set to open its doors for the occasion on the weekend of 12 and 13 December, or failing that 18 and 19 December, to avoid clashing with the end of the Argentine professional league. Boca Juniors may play on those dates, which would leave no room for Tevez's farewell match.



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