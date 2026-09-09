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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-FEYENOORDAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

"A highly controversial incident": did Haj Moussa deserve a penalty against Barcelona?

Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League
A. Hadj Moussa
Spain
Netherlands
Algeria

Early controversy

 Feyenoord's Algeria winger Anis Hadj Moussa found himself at the heart of a controversial incident during Wednesday night's Champions League clash away to Barcelona.

The flashpoint came in the 21st minute. Moussa tried to slip between two defenders inside the box and went to ground, and Feyenoord immediately appealed for a penalty. But the referee waved play on, and VAR stayed silent.

Spanish outlet "Archivo VAR", which specialises in refereeing incidents, took a close look at the passage of play.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

"Should VAR have intervened in the Cubarsi and Moussa incident?.. The Feyenoord player sneaked between the two defenders and pulled his foot away to deliberately manufacture the contact," the network said.

Their verdict? "A highly controversial case left to the on-field referee's judgement on the pitch."



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