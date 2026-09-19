A glaring refereeing error benefits Barcelona against Sevilla

Martínez Munuera made a glaring error while officiating Barcelona's trip to Sevilla on Saturday evening at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, in the seventh round of La Liga.

Barcelona star Andreas Christensen picked up an injury during the second half and left the match in the 59th minute, with Gerard Martín replacing him.

Archivo VAR, the account that specialises in controversial refereeing incidents, claimed Martínez Munuera had committed a major refereeing error.

It continued: "The referee stopped the match at a time when Sevilla were launching a promising attack, after Christensen suffered a muscle injury."

The account went on: "The referee's poor positioning during Sevilla's attack prevented him from seeing Correa's break."

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