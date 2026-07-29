German star Leon Goretzka has offered his services to Barcelona over the past few hours, taking advantage of his special relationship with his former coach Hansi Flick, in an attempt to secure his next destination after the end of his contract with Bayern Munich.

Trusted journalist Matteo Moretto revealed on the programme "La Pizarra de Quintana" that those close to the German midfielder made direct contact with the Catalan club's sporting management. They showed complete openness to joining the Barcelona project, especially after Frenkie de Jong suffered a tear in the medial collateral ligament of his right knee.

This is not the first time Goretzka has put his name on Barcelona's table in recent months. He wants a new challenge after a long career at the Allianz Arena, one that saw him feature in 48 matches last season for a total of 2,349 minutes. During that spell he helped Bayern win every domestic title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Flick is the card Goretzka is counting on heavily to settle his situation. The player was previously one of the key pillars under the German coach at Bayern Munich between 2019 and 2021, where he played 64 matches, scored 15 goals and provided 18 assists, and was a pivotal element in the team that dominated Europe.

Despite the appeal of a free transfer, Barcelona's position is clear so far. Sporting director Deco is not currently thinking about signing Goretzka, and does not plan to strengthen the midfield. The club's management believes the position is fully covered and that there is enough depth in the squad to deal with de Jong's lengthy absence.

The Dutch star's injury will not change the club's plans regarding Marc Casadó either. The management still believes the time has come to find an exit for the young player, without forcing him to leave, but while working on securing a new team for him.