A funny video: an unexpected trap for Real Madrid's stars

A member of Real Madrid's media team pulled off a prank that had the Merengue's training ground in stitches. Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde fell victim to a camera "filter" that warped his facial features, and his teammates couldn't stop laughing.

According to the Royal Club, Real Madrid's digital content manager handed Valverde a mobile phone after today's session and asked him to record a clip for the club's social media accounts. The player had no idea the camera was running a "filter" that changed his face.

Valverde glanced at the screen, saw his features completely distorted and burst out laughing. He then caught Brahim Díaz, Denzel Dumfries, Arda Güler and Vinícius Júnior in the same trap, a spontaneous scene that captured the mood inside the dressing room.

Real Madrid filmed the moment and shared it across their official platforms. Fans lapped it up, and the clip drew plenty of engagement.

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