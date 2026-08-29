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Hussein Hamdy

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A formal decision from Simeone settles Alvarez's situation against Sevilla

Transfers
J. Alvarez
D. Simeone
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona
Argentina
Spain

A complicated fate in the transfer market

Diego Simeone has named his Atletico Madrid squad to face Sevilla on Saturday in the third round of the Spanish league.

The biggest surprise? Argentine defender Cristian Romero. His inclusion hands Atletico a major defensive boost after he shook off his physical problems.

Julian Alvarez, though, misses out entirely, capping a week of tension between the Argentine striker and the club.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Simeone confirmed the exclusion during his press conference, explaining that Alvarez had skipped some team training sessions after refusing to take part.

Here is the full Atletico Madrid squad:

LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Oblak, Musso, Esquivel, Llorente, Pubill, Gimenez, Hancko, Grimaldo, Cuti Romero, Dominguez, Dani Martinez, Koke, Hojlund, Barrios, Cardoso, Baena, Mendoza, Castillo, Kang-in, Arnau Ortiz, Carlos Martin, Giuliano, Lookman, and Kubo.

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