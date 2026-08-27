Barcelona have cashed in on Nico Gonzalez's move from Manchester City to Newcastle, a deal that could reach 56 million euros plus a further 4.6 million euros in variables.

According to "Sport", the Catalans will pocket a financial return through FIFA's solidarity programme, which distributes 5% of a player's training rights.

The mechanism rewards clubs that helped develop a player between the ages of 12 and 23.

Gonzalez, now 24, spent that period at Barcelona before a loan spell at Valencia and a permanent switch to Porto.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo reports that Barcelona will receive 1.9 million euros, with Porto due 560,000 euros and Valencia 280,000 euros.

Gonzalez has now earned the Catalan club 25.4 million euros since he left. That breaks down as 8.5 million euros from his initial move to Porto, 15 million euros from his transfer to Manchester City, and now a further 1.9 million euros through the solidarity programme rights.

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