Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness is in doubt ahead of Al-Nassr's next Roshn League fixture against Al-Riyadh, according to press reports in Portugal's homeland of speculation.

Al-Nassr travel to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital tomorrow, Friday, for the second round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported that Ronaldo missed the group session Al-Nassr held yesterday, Wednesday, in preparation for the match. Instead, he stuck to his rehabilitation programme alongside specialised fitness work.

The Portuguese star picked up a pelvic muscle injury during training earlier this week, the newspaper explained, but felt no recurrence during yesterday's fitness session on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr's medical staff will put Ronaldo through medical and physical tests in the final training session today, Thursday, to settle whether he can feature against Al-Riyadh.

The "Madeira Rocket" returned to Al-Nassr training this week after a month away, an absence that stretched back to the end of his campaign with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

That layoff kept him out of the capital club's opening two fixtures of the new season: the 3-0 win over Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League and the 4-1 victory over Al-Diriyah in the King's Cup round of 32.

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