A fiery statement from De Jong: it is hard for me to talk about my commitment to Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has broken his silence with a striking message to Barcelona's fans, hitting back at reports that questioned his commitment and his injury. Wearing the Blaugrana shirt, the Netherlands midfielder insists, remains his greatest source of pride.

De Jong published an official statement on his Instagram account. "Dear fans, I usually don't pay much attention to what is written about me, the team or the club, but recently there has been a lot of speculation about my injury and my situation at Barcelona," he began.

Seeing his loyalty questioned clearly stung. "It's hard for me to see people questioning my relationship and commitment to the club because of false reports," he said.

"Football is everything to me, and I have given everything I can for Barcelona and for my country," he went on. "That is why I want to share with you what happened."

The truth about de Jong's injury and his absence from competition

The Netherlands international then laid out the details of the injury he suffered at the World Cup, explaining that the initial diagnosis proved misleading.

"During the World Cup, I suffered an injury to my knee. After the initial examinations, the doctors told me it was a minor injury and would not worsen if I continued to play," he said.

"The only challenge was playing with some pain, but throughout my career I have done that whenever I could contribute, whether with my club or with my national team," he continued.

Then came the twist. "During my holiday, I returned to Barcelona to undergo further examinations, which showed that the injury was more serious than was initially diagnosed. Fortunately, there is no need for surgery at this stage, and I am now fully focused on recovering and returning to the pitch as soon as possible," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/frenkiedejong/?hl=ar

A message of loyalty from de Jong towards the Catalan side

Professionalism runs through the rest of the statement, with de Jong stressing that what happened was beyond his control.

"I work every day to be in the best physical shape possible. I take my profession, my body and my responsibility towards the team seriously. But sometimes there are things that cannot be controlled, and this injury is one of them," he continued.

He signed off with a message of loyalty to the Blaugrana faithful. "Playing for Barcelona and the Netherlands national team is something I feel great pride in, and my commitment to them will never change. I will continue to give everything I can for this badge, for my teammates, and for our fans. There are still many moments for us to create and goals we want to achieve together. Thank you all for your support. I can't wait to return."