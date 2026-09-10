A fiery response: Ancelotti stuns Brazil star

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has defended his decision to lean on youth over experience in his new Brazil squad.

Former Brazil captain Thiago Silva had cast doubt on the overhaul earlier this week. His argument was simple: players should not be discarded simply because of their age, so long as they still offer added value.

Nine of Ancelotti's picks featured for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. Eight have never played a single international. He named the 26-man squad yesterday for the friendlies against Australia and India.

ESPN carried Ancelotti's reply when he was asked about Silva's comments. "There is one thing for certain: a player who is 34 or 35 years old is not the future. These are the present. If a player of this age is ready to take part in a major tournament, then he will be in the Brazil national team squad, but the main priority at the present time must be for the young players," he said.

"This is a balanced squad, which includes players who have previously represented Brazil at the World Cup. And that will be important for the next generation," he continued.

Several of the names in this latest squad have never worn the Brazil shirt at senior level.

"We have young players who possess the necessary quality to represent the national team during the coming years, alongside players who are producing good levels in the Brazilian league," Ancelotti added.

Back when Brazil crashed out in the round of 16 at this year's World Cup, Ancelotti had promised a new cycle built on young talent.

The former Real Madrid coach wants the rebuild to start now, with 2030 firmly in mind.

"We must give priority to the young players who will be at the right age to take part in the next World Cup or the Copa America," Ancelotti said.

"We now have the time to handle things more calmly and at the pace that suits us, and to assess everyone in the right way. The idea is very clear: to bring in a new generation of footballers. We can take our time, and make the right decisions for the future," he added.

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