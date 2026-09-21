Real Madrid's players stormed out of Riyadh's Metropolitano stadium after the capital derby against Atlético Madrid, furious at the refereeing decisions they believed had shaped the match. Chief among their grievances: the failure to send off Cuti Romero and Kang-in Lee for two heavy challenges on Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.

Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that the anger inside the Real Madrid dressing room boiled over at the final whistle. The players felt the officials had waved through a string of controversial calls, most glaring of all the VAR's decision not to send the on-field referee to review Kang-in's challenge on Valverde's foot, despite its severity.

That was far from the only flashpoint, according to the newspaper. The players also raged at Baena's heavy challenges on Arda Güler, which they reckoned warranted two yellow cards.

Two incidents lit the fuse more than any other. Cuti Romero's challenge on Bellingham, then Kang-in stamping on Valverde's foot. Both, the players felt, deserved a red.

Real Madrid's players cast their minds back to Valverde's dismissal in last March's derby, when referee Munuera Montero brandished the red card after a challenge on Baena. They regarded the foul on Valverde against Atlético as far more clear-cut, and it only sharpened their sense of grievance.

The fury didn't stay in the dressing room. Real Madrid barred their players and staff from speaking to the media after the match, fearing that heated words might trigger sanctions.

Tension had flared early in the derby. Antonio Rüdiger and Morten Hjulmand squared up in a heated altercation inside the tunnel at half-time.

Coaching staff from both sides waded in to calm things down. The dust settled with the dismissal of Atlético Madrid's goalkeeping coach Pablo Vercellone and José Mourinho's assistant Pedro Machado, who later apologised to Hjulmand and brought the row to a close without further escalation.

Real Madrid's anger stretches beyond this match to decisions in other games. The players believe certain calls have favoured Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, pointing to Osasuna's disallowed goal against Atlético, the penalty handed to the team at Anoeta, and the spot-kick Barcelona won after Lamine Yamal was brought down against Levante.