Real Madrid were plagued by internal problems last season, and the fallout cost them dearly. They ended the campaign empty-handed.

Sharp disputes broke out between several key players and Xabi Alonso, ultimately leading to the coach's dismissal. The row between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni made headlines around the world, while Alvaro Arbeloa clashed with some players, Kylian Mbappe among them.

Jose Mourinho's arrival on the Real Madrid bench this summer was aimed in part at cooling the tense atmosphere in the dressing room.

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So far, the move has paid off. Three matches into the Spanish league, Los Blancos have three straight wins, and Spanish reports suggest things are going well within the squad. The Portuguese coach's methods, a touch less strict than in his first spell, appear to be pleasing Real Madrid's veterans, though he is said to be uncompromising on certain things, such as the intensity of training.

Reconciliation between Mbappe and Bellingham

The programme "El Chiringuito" has revealed fresh information, reporting that a reconciliation has taken place between some players.

Disputes had previously flared between Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, and the tension between the French and English players hit its peak last season.

According to the Spanish television programme, though, things have calmed down this term, and the two men are now on completely good terms.

Without going into further details, and teasing more surprises in the next broadcast, the programme added that Jose Mourinho is one of the reasons behind this rapprochement between the two Real Madrid stars.

The pair have been seen during many goal celebrations this season, embracing with real enthusiasm and warmth.

Mourinho is delighted by the thaw. The coach knows how much understanding and harmony between Mbappe and Bellingham matters, and how vital their best form is if Real are to win titles this season.

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