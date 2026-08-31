"It was a decision that hurt and that still hurts deep inside me even now, but I understand that the time had come for it," Messi wrote in a highly emotional text. "I always loved being with the national team. I always gave everything and now I have nothing more to offer, and besides, great young players are coming through who have earned their place."

The World Cup final on 19 July, which he and his team-mates lost 1-0 after extra time to Spain, was Messi's last international. He wrote the text announcing his retirement from the national team two days after the defeat, the 39-year-old explained.

"I swear to you, I always gave everything, not only in the last few years, when we won everything, but also before that," Messi continued: "I always fought and gave myself completely for this shirt in order to give you joy and, through football, make you proud to be Argentine."

How many internationals did Lionel Messi play for Argentina?

Across 207 international appearances, Messi scored 125 goals. Both are records. His greatest success came in Qatar in 2022, when he led Argentina to their third World Cup title. At the XXL World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, the South Americans went close again but fell short against Spain in the final. Messi had also lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany 12 years earlier, again 1-0 after extra time.

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"I am leaving with the peace and pride of having given you dream moments together with my team-mates. It was crazy to be able to experience all of that with you. I love you!" Messi wrote: "Thank you, God, for making me Argentine."

Following the death of his father, Jorge Messi had died on 8 August, he was "even more convinced than before" that retirement was the right decision.