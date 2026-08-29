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TOPSHOT-FBL-CHAN-FINAL-MAD-MARAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A cruciate ligament injury strikes a Moroccan star in Gulf stadiums

Al-Shamal
Stars League
M. Hrimat
Qatar
Morocco

Qatari club Al-Shamal confirmed on Saturday that Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Rabie Hrimat had suffered a torn cruciate ligament.

The injury came during Al-Shamal's second-round league clash with Al-Gharafa, a game they won 3-1.

Medical examinations confirmed the torn cruciate ligament, the club announced on their official website.

Al-Shamal added: "The Moroccan player will undergo surgery, after which the date of his return to the pitch will be determined."

Hrimat, 32, joined Al-Shamal this summer from Al-Jaish (Royal Army), signing a deal that runs until the summer of 2028.

Stars League
Al-Shamal crest
Al-Shamal
ALS
Al-Shahaniya crest
Al-Shahaniya
SHA

The move followed a standout campaign with Morocco at the 2025 Arab Cup, which the national team won on home soil in Qatar.

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