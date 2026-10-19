A controversial justification from the referees' committee over Arda Guler not being sent off against Sevilla

Spain's Technical Committee of Referees has settled the row over Sevilla's demand that Real Madrid's Arda Guler be sent off at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Turkish midfielder's clash with Peque in the 24th minute drew furious objections from the Andalusian club, who went on to lose 4-1.

Speaking on "Cadena SER" radio, journalist Hector Gonzalez revealed the Technical Committee of Referees opened no further investigation into the flashpoint. There was no conclusive evidence that Guler had committed violent conduct warranting a sending off, despite Sevilla insisting the Real Madrid player caught his opponent with an elbow.

The pair came together during a Real Madrid attack. Peque grabbed hold of his opponent, and Guler responded with his left arm. The video assistant referee (VAR) never intervened to review it, and referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer saw nothing worth punishing.

Refereeing sources told Gonzalez that video technology relies on the cameras used in television production, which explains the lack of intervention. No clear angle existed to prove the incident conclusively.

Kike Salas had already made his feelings known at half-time, telling the "Movistar" network that Guler should have walked. Luis Garcia, the Sevilla manager, repeated the complaint in his post-match press conference.

Garcia reckoned his side should have been facing 10 men, insisting the incident deserved a red card. The decision sparked widespread controversy in the wake of a heavy defeat.

Mourinho asks the critics for proof

Jose Mourinho, for his part, wanted nothing to do with the accusations aimed at Guler. The Real Madrid manager insisted he had seen no clear video evidence proving his player had done anything worthy of a sending off.

The Portuguese asked those around him, including members of his coaching staff, to dig out the images the critics were relying on. He found no clear picture confirming any of it.

"If clear evidence emerged," Mourinho added, he would not hesitate to admit his team had benefited from an error. But he cannot judge an incident he has not seen proof of, and he questioned why so much focus had landed on something nobody could show him.