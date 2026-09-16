A 50-year shock: Brighton smash Manchester United's wall

Manchester United crashed out of the English League Cup with a shocking piece of history against Brighton. The Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead at Old Trafford to lose 3-2.

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According to football statistics network "Opta", it was the first time in more than 50 years that United had lost at home after leading by two goals. It last happened in September 1976.

That defeat came against Tottenham, when the hosts led by two before slumping to a 3-2 loss at Old Trafford.

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The stat only deepened the misery of a night that had started so well. United raced into a two-goal lead, then lost their grip on the game completely.

Shea Lacey opened the scoring in the eighth minute. Mason Mount doubled the advantage two minutes later, leaving Brighton with a mountain to climb.

Yet the visitors pulled one back before half-time, levelled after the break, then completed the turnaround with a third to seal a thrilling 3-2 win.

Brighton did more than knock United out of the League Cup. They dragged a memory more than half a century old back into the spotlight at Old Trafford.