The Turkish press have lifted the lid on fresh developments in Al-Ittihad's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat. The Saudi club are pushing to prise the Moroccan international away from Fenerbahce this summer as "The Dean" look to bolster their midfield before the new season kicks off.

Amrabat has become one of Al-Ittihad's top targets, and the request came straight from German head coach Jens Wissing. He wants a foreign holding midfielder after Brazilian Fabinho left the club and brought his time with the team to a close.

According to the Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Al-Ittihad have tabled an official offer worth 15 million euros, with added incentives and bonuses tied to the player's performance, in a bid to convince Fenerbahce to let the Moroccan star go.

Fenerbahce's board are still holding firm at 20 million euros net before they will sanction any sale, the newspaper explained. That leaves a financial gap of around 5 million euros between Al-Ittihad's offer and the Turkish club's demands.

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Talks between the two parties rumble on, with both sides hunting for a financial formula that keeps everyone happy. Al-Ittihad rate Amrabat as one of the standout names to strengthen the middle of the park, thanks to the vast experience he brings at European and international level.

Amrabat remains a key man in the Fenerbahce ranks. He has turned out for Fiorentina and Manchester United, and his eye-catching displays for Morocco in major tournaments have put him on the radar of several clubs this window.