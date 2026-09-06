Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

5-0 is not enough: Flick sends a shocking message to Barcelona's players

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick
Spain
Germany

What did he say?

Hansi Flick could barely contain his delight after Barcelona thrashed Valencia 5-0 at the Mestalla. His side dominated from the opening minutes, the coach said, though he stressed the need to sharpen how his players manage matches and effort as the fixtures pile up.

"It was a great match, we controlled it from the start," Flick said afterwards. "We dominated the run of play, and that's what I aspire to." He then heaped praise on his players after celebrating all five goals.

Barcelona have scored 17 goals and conceded just two in their opening four La Liga matches. The German played down the individual figures, though. "For me, it's only about the three points," he explained, before pointing to his side's quality in breaking down packed defences, exploiting space and attacking with purpose.

That dominance mattered all the more given the conditions, Flick added, with the temperature climbing to 34 degrees Celsius. "It's good to see that, and we managed to control the match. We are happy," he said.

A 5-0 win did not spare his players a dose of self-criticism. Flick urged them to stop leaning so heavily on the direct style. "I don't know if it's necessary to say this after we won 5-0, but we need to try to control the match better," he said. "There are many matches, and you always have to manage your energy."

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL

Yellow cards for Pau Cubarsí, Rodri and Fermín López also drew comment from the coach, who backed the referee's calls, Cubarsí's in particular. "The first one, the one Cubarsí received, was deserved," he said. "We have to accept it, and the referee did a great job."

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google