37 minutes are enough: Jesus issues a warning to Barcelona's stars

Gabriel Jesus has played just 37 minutes for Barcelona across two La Liga matches, against Valencia and Racing Santander, and one Champions League tie with Feyenoord. In that time, the striker has already scored twice.

Spanish newspaper "AS" praised his performances: "A superb start and a warning to everyone who doubted the value of signing him. He arrived at Barcelona in the final moments amid questions about his physical fitness and the hefty fee paid to Arsenal to acquire him (10 million euros), but the Brazilian is responding in the best possible way: with goals. His goal yesterday against Racing Santander was absolutely magnificent."

On the day of his official presentation, Jesus made his position clear: "My knee problems are a thing of the past. I am not here to improve, I am at the peak of my physical fitness."

Those words were meant to bury the doubts that had followed him, and now he has backed them up on the pitch. For any footballer, that is the best place to answer his critics, and the Brazilian is doing exactly that.

His scoring rate right now is impossible to ignore. Two goals in 37 minutes works out at a goal every 18.5 minutes.

Drawing firm conclusions this early would be foolish, but Jesus has clearly thrown himself into life at the Catalan club and looks ready to fight for a starting role. He also brings qualities that fit Hansi Flick's Barcelona perfectly: exceptional pace, relentless pressing, excellent link-up play, positional versatility and experience in the biggest matches.

Every striker at the Blaugrana now faces serious competition from Gabriel Jesus. His numbers are a stark warning to his team-mates and a clear message to the coach.

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