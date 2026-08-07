Three Spanish clubs have enquired about the future of Brazilian Endrick, the Real Madrid star, during the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Real Sociedad are keen to sign Endrick and recently enquired about his situation, hoping to land him on loan.

Sociedad want a forward who can run in behind the defensive line with sharp movement. Endrick fits that brief, whether leading the line or drifting out wide.

This isn't the first time they've knocked on Real Madrid's door for him. A year ago his loan to the Basque side looked all but done, only to collapse when he suffered a physical setback.

Sociedad weren't the only ones circling. Real Betis and Villarreal also enquired about Endrick.

All three clubs will feature in European competition next season, and that's exactly what Endrick wants as he looks to keep developing, Mundo Deportivo noted.

Two recent arrivals, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espi, may also nudge him towards the exit door.

Endrick has barely featured for Real Madrid, but Sociedad fans remember him well. He scored two superb goals against them, home and away, in the semi-final of the 2024-2025 Copa del Rey.

Endrick played 40 matches during his time with Real Madrid and scored 7 goals, and he also played on loan at Lyon during the second half of last season, scoring 8 goals in 21 appearances.