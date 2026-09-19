24 warriors: Mourinho rallies Real Madrid's weapons for the derby battle

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has announced his squad for the derby against neighbours Atlético, tomorrow, Sunday, in the seventh round of La Liga, at the Metropolitano stadium.

Real Madrid sit second on 15 points, two clear of Atlético Madrid in fourth.

Los Blancos confirmed the squad for tomorrow's match on the Real Madrid website, and it read as follows:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre

Defence: Raúl Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Rüdiger, Dumfries

Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago Pitarch

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espí, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomandé

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