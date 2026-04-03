11 thousand dollars… a crazy surge in 2026 World Cup ticket prices

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup have seen a crazy surge, intensifying criticism of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

With the launch of the fourth and final phase of ticket sales, the price of the most expensive ticket for the final reached about $11,000, according to the British newspaper the Daily Mail.

This phase is essentially a “last-minute sale” and is available to everyone without a draw. FIFA explained in an official statement that sales are conducted on a “first come, first served” basis and will continue until the end of the tournament, with tickets released gradually, including at times tickets for matches taking place on the same day.

However, although prices were already considered high, fans were surprised by a further increase in final-match ticket prices, which rose to $10,990 (€9,526).

This represents a 38% increase compared with the first sales phase held in September, which was reserved for Visa cardholders via a draw, when the maximum ticket price was $6,730 (€5,738).

In detail, Category 2 ticket prices rose by 32% to $7,380 (€6,397), while Category 3 prices reached $5,785 (€5,014), an increase of 38%.

By comparison, the most expensive ticket for the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina was only about $1,604 (€1,390).

Technical glitch and criticism

According to British media reports, the launch of this sales phase experienced a technical glitch, as buyers were directed to an incorrect page.

The first fans to enter the site found themselves in a waiting list that led them to a section reserved for official national team supporters’ groups, which requires special access codes, instead of the general sales portal.

This price hike and the technical issue are unlikely to ease fans’ anger, especially since FIFA was already under criticism for high prices, which were seen as contrary to the promises made when hosting rights were awarded to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For its part, FIFA defended these prices, saying they reflect the “huge” level of demand, according to comments by its president Gianni Infantino.

Overall, around 7 million tickets were made available for the tournament, and more than 3 million tickets have already been sold during the first three phases of the sales process.

The lineup of national teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup has been finalized, with the tournament being held for the first time with the participation of 48 teams, and in 3 countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 19.

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