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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

100 million euros! Barcelona move to secure their star with a new contract

Barcelona
G. Martin
Spain

He proved his competence

Barcelona have taken their first steps towards renewing the contract of Spanish full-back Gerard Martín. The club are delighted with the player's development and recent form, even though his current deal runs until the summer of 2028.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona plan to extend Martín's contract and raise his release clause to 100 million euros. They also intend to improve his salary and strengthen his standing within the team, given coach Hansi Flick's faith in his abilities.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed today, Monday, that Barcelona have already made initial contact with Martín and his agent. The two sides are preparing to open the file on a new deal, though talks have yet to reach the stage of official meetings.

There is no need to rush, Romano explained, especially with the player happy at Barcelona. The club, for their part, are thrilled with his level and his development since he earned a bigger role in the side.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, Martín is not the type to complicate negotiations. That has kept the mood between the two parties calm so far, with both keen to keep working together over the coming years.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

Behind the renewal push lies the board's conviction in Martín's progress and his capacity to deliver even more in the future. They now see him as an important part of the team's project, which puts improving his contract firmly on the club's agenda in the period ahead.

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