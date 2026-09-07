10+5: Serie A goalscoring dominated by seven stars

A statistic covering the last two seasons in Serie A has revealed a list of seven players who have managed to score at least 10 goals and provide 5 assists or more.

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez tops the list. The Inter Milan forward has racked up 19 goals and 6 assists, according to data from the Opta network.

Also on the list are Inter's France forward Marcus Thuram, who scored 14 goals and provided 6, and Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund, the Napoli forward, with 14 goals and 5 assists.

This duo settled Inter's 3-2 win over Napoli in the third round of Serie A. The Argentine captain scored twice and Thuram completed the hat-trick, while Hojlund netted one of Napoli's two goals.

Paz and Krstovic among the list

Nico Paz scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists over the same period with Como, where the Argentine remains during the 2026-2027 season in line with the agreement reached with Real Madrid.

Paz played his part in Como's 4-1 win over Genoa in the same round, netting the third goal.

Montenegro's Nikola Krstovic also makes the cut. The Atalanta forward amassed 11 goals and 5 assists, while Turkey's Kenan Yildiz scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists with Juventus.

Completing the seven is Keinan Davis, the Udinese forward, who scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists.

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