Copa del Rey
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
David Mella 10'Kevin Sanchez 106'
Nacho Martinez 60'Alvaro Romero 101'Sergio Gonzalez 120' + 2'
(HT 1-0) (FT 1-1) (AET 2-3)

Deportivo La Coruna vs TenerifeResults & stats,