'I would vote for him 100 times!' - Zinedine Zidane makes definitive GOAT claim as he backs Lionel Messi for 2026 Ballon d’Or

Zidane believes the wider football public often overlooks the sheer difficulty of maintaining elite performance levels in the twilight of a professional career. Offering an unreserved defence of the superstar's credentials for the game's top individual honour, the former Madrid head coach said, as quoted by Marca: "I would vote for Messi 100 times. I think people really don't understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old."