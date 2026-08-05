One of the things Mauricio Pochettino seems most excited about is the opportunity to bring in new faces. After officially confirming his return as U.S. Men's National Team coach this week, Pochettino spoke extensively about his desire to start something fresh. Part of that is ushering in a new generation, one that could make up the backbone of the USMNT in 2030.

"I think it's going to be key," Pochettino said this week. "It's going to be important to show the young kids that we really believe they have the potential to arrive in 2030.

"We have four years to start to work and to start to know and settle the principles that we expect from them. I think now, after our experience, we need to provide everyone- the players that were with us in the World Cup or were in the last process and the new generation, a new young player, or a player that maybe matured, but didn't have the possibility to be in that process - they need to feel if they perform, they can have the possibility to to join us."

So who are these young players? Who are the ones capable of joining up with the USMNT right now? GOAL takes a look at several young stars that could kickstart their USMNT career soon...