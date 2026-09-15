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Alvino Hanafi

Bissouma's Dutch rescue! Former Tottenham outcast Yves Bissouma closing in on surprise Ajax transfer

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Y. Bissouma
Eredivisie

Former Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is on the verge of reviving his career with a move to Dutch giants Ajax. The Mali international has been a free agent since leaving north London upon the expiration of his contract in June.

  • A fresh start in Amsterdam

    According to BBC, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is closing in on a fresh start with Ajax on an initial deal that runs until the end of the season. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has been available as a free agent following his release from Spurs in June. It is understood that Bissouma is currently in Amsterdam to finalise the switch to the Eredivisie club, which includes the option of a further 12-month extension.

    The move offers the experienced Mali international an ideal platform to relaunch his career after a challenging final period in English football.

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    Reflecting on a rollercoaster spell at Tottenham

    Bissouma initially arrived at Tottenham in July 2022 following a £30 million transfer from Brighton, going on to make 111 appearances for the club. During his time in north London, he experienced significant highs, including helping Spurs lift the UEFA Europa League in 2025 and earning a place in the CAF Team of the Year in 2024. However, his journey also featured turbulent moments, notably when former manager Thomas Frank left him out of the squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup due to persistent lateness.

    He featured 11 times during his final campaign as Tottenham struggled through a difficult domestic season that ended with a 17th-place finish.

  • Tracing a decorated career path

    Born in the Ivory Coast and representing Mali internationally since his senior debut in 2016, Bissouma has enjoyed an extensive European career. After beginning his senior journey at Real Bamako, he signed his first professional contract with French Ligue 1 side Lille before making his mark in the Premier League with Brighton. Known for his tenacious ball-winning ability and energetic displays, he also holds the record for the fastest yellow card in Premier League history, booked just 14 seconds into a match against Manchester City in November 2024.

    His extensive experience across four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments adds valuable pedigree to his new surroundings in the Netherlands.

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    Looking ahead to Eredivisie action

    With his medical evaluations and contract details nearing completion, Bissouma will soon turn his attention toward getting back on the pitch and adapting to Dutch football. Ajax will hope the midfielder can quickly rediscover the form that made him one of the most dominant ball-winners in the English top flight. As he steps out in the Eredivisie, his immediate focus will be on securing a regular starting berth and guiding his new club toward domestic success.

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