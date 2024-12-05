'You can't take Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates to Spanish Multichoice Diski Challenge, that's disrespectful & an insult! He must train with Barcelona's senior team' - Fans

South Africans share their opinions about the possibility of the attacker plying his trade in Spain after Blaugrana make contact with local coach.

Former AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin revealed Barcelona B contacted him about the qualities of Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng after the scouts had shared his clips.

The 20-year-old has been excellent for the Sea Robbers explaining why he has been attracting attention from Europe.

However, the majority of football lovers in Mzansi feel the Bafana Bafana international has what it takes to play for the Barca senior team.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.