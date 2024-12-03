Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, December 2024Orlando Pirates
Dumisani Koyana

"A move to FC Barcelona is a massive step for Relebohile Mofokeng, but Barca B must go to hell! I have never seen any player that plays for Blaugrana showboating & the physique of the Orlando Pirates player may hinder him from being in top European leagues' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesR. MofokengFan storiesBarcelonaOrlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SCAl Ahly SCCAF Champions LeagueMallorca vs BarcelonaMallorcaLaLiga

Mofokeng has set the football world ablaze with his performances, leading to speculation that European giants Barcelona have him on their radar.

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that an Orlando Pirates youngster is catching the eye of Barcelona, with reports indicating that the Spanish giants are considering him for their B team.

According to the latest rumours, the player’s impressive performances in the PSL have sparked interest from European scouts.

Fans have been buzzing about the potential move, with GOAL highlighting the excitement and mixed reactions from Pirates supporters.

While many are excited about the opportunity for the player, others are cautious, fearing that the club might struggle to keep hold of their rising star.

