Seth Willis

Revealed: How FC Barcelona made contact for Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng! 'I would sign him' - ex-Real Madrid manager

The 20-year-old winger has attracted interest from Spain owing to his exploits for the Soweto giants.

  • Since his promotion, Mofokeng has been a hit
  • He is monitored by several teams abroad
  • Barca are the latest team to be linked with Rele
