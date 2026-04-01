"You can’t go wrong by bringing him along. I reckon Julian Nagelsmann is still looking for that classic centre-forward,” said Babbel on Pro7 Maxx. Tresoldi of Club Brugge has “that instinct for where the ball might fall,” he remarked, thereby attesting to the 21-year-old’s typical goalscoring quality. “To me, he’s the classic centre-forward,” added Babbel.

Tresoldi had recently impressed with a brace in Germany’s U21s’ 3-0 win over Northern Ireland in the European Championship qualifiers. In Tuesday’s 2-0 win in Greece, he failed to find the net.