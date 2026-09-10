Branislav Racko
'I'd like to copy everything!' – Why Yaya Toure was left in awe by PSG after 6-1 demolition
Toure reacts to heavy European defeat
Slovan Bratislava head coach Yaya Toure praised Paris Saint-Germain's absolute dominance following his side's 6-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes. The reigning European champions opened their title defence with an emphatic display, leaving the former Manchester City midfielder in awe of their tactical structure.
Despite the heavy scoreline, Toure insisted his players had no regrets after facing a squad boasting ten Ballon d'Or nominees.
The match also held personal significance as Toure became the first African manager to take charge of a Champions League proper match.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Former midfielder wants to copy PSG machine
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Toure offered glowing praise for PSG manager Luis Enrique and the squad he has assembled. He described the French giants as a complete unit capable of hurting opponents from every area of the pitch.
The Ivorian coach admitted that the gap between the two teams was considerable, noting that his players gave everything against superior opposition.
"I'd like to copy everything about this PSG," Toure said. "They're a machine—defence, midfield, attack, they're complete. You can't press them. They know each other well; it's not easy, they hurt you."
Dembele performance labelled a nightmare
Toure was repeatedly asked about Ousmane Dembele, who tormented Slovan Bratislava with two goals and two assists. The manager joked about the winger's explosive display, noting that Dembele had hit peak form at the worst possible time for his team.
He acknowledged that facing a player of Dembele's calibre provided a vital learning curve for his developing squad.
"Dembele? He's my disappointment tonight," Toure joked. "I saw his last two or three matches, and he wasn't in form, but tonight he really hurt us. He's a fantastic player."
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Pioneer reflects on milestone night
Despite the difficult result, Toure reflected on the broader significance of making history as a pioneering African coach on Europe's grandest stage. He emphasized the intense work required to reach this level while predicting PSG will contend for the trophy again.
Slovan Bratislava now turn their attention to their remaining league phase fixtures as they aim to apply the tactical lessons learned in Paris.
"Paris is one of the best teams we will face," Toure concluded. "They respected us and played their hearts out."
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