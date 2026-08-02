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Yan Diomande's dream Real Madrid transfer stalled as former and current agents clash at FIFA
Representation dispute stalls Real Madrid transfer
The anticipated transfer of Diomande to Real Madrid has hit an unforeseen obstacle. According to reports from AS and Defensa Central, the official announcement is delayed by a legal battle over representation rights. Real Madrid have negotiated exclusively with Roc Nation, the sports agency founded by Jay-Z, believing they were the player's sole representatives.
However, Maxidel Management, led by Max Gradel, have filed a lawsuit with FIFA claiming a breach of contract. Maxidel facilitated the winger's move to RB Leipzig last year and assert they retain his rights until he leaves the German club. This conflict has halted the progression of a deal that was otherwise ready to be signed.
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Club furious over Roc Nation deception
The Spanish giants are reportedly furious about the situation, feeling deceived by the lack of transparency during negotiations. Real Madrid have already reached a broad agreement with Roc Nation, but the sudden emergence of Maxidel has created severe complications.
Ivorian journalist Malick Traore explained the club's frustration, stating: "Real Madrid are angry with Diomande's representatives at Roc Nation, after discovering that the player is still tied to a contract with other agents."
The anger is directed firmly at the agency rather than Diomande himself. Real Madrid must now navigate this complex dispute, as paying a commission to the wrong agent could result in harsh punishments from football's governing body.
FIFA intervention and RB Leipzig demands
The dispute now rests in the hands of FIFA, who have received the formal complaint from Maxidel and are actively studying the case. The governing body maintains strict regulations regarding agent practices. In severe cases, FIFA can deny the processing of an International Transfer Certificate if an active dispute exists over representation rights.
While the legal battle over commissions unfolds, Real Madrid might be forced to request a provisional licence to register Diomande. Furthermore, RB Leipzig have shown no intention of making the exit simple. The German outfit are maintaining their tough negotiating stance, demanding a transfer fee that exceeds €100 million for their star attacker, refusing to offer discounts.
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What next for Diomande and Real Madrid?
Moving forward, Real Madrid must await a swift resolution from FIFA or secure provisional clearance to officially unveil Diomande. With personal terms reportedly agreed, the priority is clearing bureaucratic hurdles and finalising a fee with RB Leipzig. The coming weeks will be crucial as all parties attempt to untangle the legal mess and finally complete the blockbuster €100m transfer.
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