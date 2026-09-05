Lamine Yamal sat out Barcelona's final training session before the clash against Valencia, according to a report by the Sport newspaper. It was a big surprise. Twenty-three players took part in the session, among them Gavi, Gabriel Jesus and Dominik Livakovic, while the Barcelona star trained separately.

Flick explained that Yamal had taken a knock during the recent period, which is why the coaching staff preferred him to train away from the group. He confirmed that Yamal would travel with the team to Valencia, with the final decision on his participation still to come.

The player wants to play the match and does not like training alone, Flick said, pointing out that he is in a good state in terms of level, mentality and morale. He also praised his display in the last match.

Playing is better for Yamal than training, the German coach believes, but he stressed the need to wait and see whether the youngster will start or be given a rest.