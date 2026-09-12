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Xabi Alonso hails 'connected' Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers as Chelsea boss addresses 'rigged' Man of the Match dispute
Bromance blooming at Stamford Bridge
The chemistry between Palmer and Rogers was on full display during the midweek Carabao Cup clash, where both players came off the bench to overturn a 2-0 deficit. Despite Rogers providing a creative masterclass, it was Palmer who was named the Man of the Match, leading to a playful exchange between the two friends in front of the cameras.
Alonso, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Hull City, expressed his delight at the competitive spirit within the squad. "For me, it's good that they both feel entitled to this award," the Spaniard remarked. "For sure, they are both enjoying themselves playing with the team, playing with each other.
"They enjoy when the other one makes good things for the team, and we were expecting that, but so happy that it is happening and that early days we have a good partnership there.
"As well with Joao [Pedro] linking with them, it's a strength that we have."
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History repeats for former City starlets
The connection between the two 24-year-olds is no accident, as they previously played together in both the Manchester City youth ranks and the England international setup. Alonso revealed that the club had been monitoring their rapport long before the summer transfer window closed.
"Even before playing together, they were so connected," the Spaniard said. "We were following this connection for a few weeks before the transfer did happen, and Cole was very influential. He played an important role, Morgan as well, the club as well. We are happy that this has come to where it is right now.
"[Rogers] has adapted quite well, very quick. He's feeling great, he's enjoying his game, his football, his connection with the team."
Hull City presents new challenge
While the atmosphere at Cobham is high, Chelsea must now turn their attention to a tricky fixture against newly-promoted Hull City. The Tigers have enjoyed a stellar start to the season, sitting one point above Chelsea in the table. Their head coach, Sergej Jakirovic, recently joked that the only way to halt Chelsea's stars was "to kick them".
"We face tomorrow's game with the same respect we did last week against Arsenal," Alonso stated. "Hull will be hard to beat. They have their weapons as well, they have the belief, the coach is doing a great job, so it's going to be hard and we'll have to be at our best to beat Hull."
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Neto commits future to the Blues
In addition to the positive form of the current starters, Chelsea received another boost with Pedro Neto signing a new long-term contract. The Portuguese winger, who has become a vital part of the squad since his arrival from Wolves, has committed to the club until 2032. The 26-year-old has been a consistent performer, tallying 21 goals and 19 assists during his tenure in west London so far.
Speaking to the club's official website following the announcement, Neto shared his enthusiasm for the years ahead. "I have had some good moments here as a group and as an individual, and now I want to have more of those moments," the Portugal international said. "I'm really excited because I think we can achieve a lot of things together."
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