World Cup sticker shock: Levi’s Stadium tops cost ranking with $34.24 beer-and-meal combo

The difference is especially stark when comparing the most expensive U.S. venue with the most affordable stadium in Mexico.

“The gap between the most and least expensive venues is hard to ignore. Fans at Levi’s Stadium are looking at $34.24 for a beer and basic meal, while the same basic match-day purchase at Estadio Akron is just $9.77,” SeatPick CEO Gilad Zilberman said. “That is a major difference, especially for supporters travelling with children or planning to attend several matches.”

Estadio Akron in Guadalajara is the most affordable World Cup venue overall, with the combined cost of one beer and one basic meal coming out to $9.77. That is a $24.47 difference from Levi’s Stadium, underlining how sharply match-day costs can vary depending on where fans are watching.

Mexico’s three World Cup venues make up the cheapest end of SeatPick’s ranking. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City follows Akron at $10.77, while Estadio BBVA in Monterrey ranks third-cheapest at $13.90. By comparison, the cheapest U.S. venue is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where the same basic match-day purchase costs $22.37.