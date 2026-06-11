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World Cup ready? Santiago Gimenez’s struggles at AC Milan explained by Mexico legend Jared Borgetti - with goalless Serie A season carrying out-of-sorts striker into major tournament
Injury issues have hampered Gimenez's cause in Italy
Gimenez moved to San Siro in February 2025 having posted prolific numbers in the Netherlands with Feyenoord - hitting the target on 65 occasions through 105 appearances and passing the 20-goal mark in each of his two full seasons at De Kuip.
Leading clubs from across Europe expressed interest in securing the Mexican’s signature, with admiring glances from the Premier League being shunned at one stage. The decision was taken to head for Milan having been a boyhood supporter of the Rossoneri.
Gimenez did net six goals after arriving at San Siro, but never truly convinced in new surroundings. That lack of spark was put down to teething problems, with it never easy to settle quickly when stepping outside of a professional comfort zone.
Injury problems were, however, to plague the burly frontman during his first full campaign in Italy - leading to him sitting out five months of action. With momentum and confidence in short supply, just one Coppa Italia goal was recorded in the season just gone. With another refresh taking place at San Siro - as head coach Massimiliano Allegri departs and questions are asked of several senior stars - another move has been mooted for Gimenez.
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Mexico legend assesses Gimenez's struggles at AC Milan
Quizzed on whether a fresh start would be beneficial, former Mexico star Borgetti - who is his country’s second-highest goalscorer of all-time - told GOAL while speaking on behalf of 10bet, the home of World Cup Betting: “Unfortunately, the move to Italy hasn't been a good year for Santiago, but it's not solely due to the player or his problems. I think his injury has also played a significant role in preventing him from achieving consistency, competing for a starting position, and reaching the level he showed in the Netherlands.
“I believe Milan as a whole hasn't been performing well, and when a team isn't playing well, no player can truly stand out. To say that any player stood out at Milan this season, I think we'd be exaggerating or just saying it for the sake of it, so, I don't think the team helped much either.
“He's a player who needs the team to be playing well, for the system of play to suit his style, so that he can have scoring opportunities and create plenty of chances for the team to capitalise on. I do think the dip in form is partly due to him, partly due to the team, and obviously, the atmosphere also ends up affecting his individual performances.”
Gimenez confident that he can star at 2026 World Cup
Gimenez, to his credit, is trying to stay upbeat and remains convinced that he can make the desired impact in Milan - with a demanding fan base yet to turn on him as ferociously as they have others.
He has told Billboard Italia: “I have supported Milan since I was a child, so finding myself playing in that stadium that I could only see on television means a great deal to me. The fans welcomed me with so much affection and, despite the fact I have not yet performed as I would have liked, they continue to push me and trust me. Like a family.”
A morale-boosting showing at the 2026 World Cup would see Gimenez return to San Siro ready to embrace the many challenges that still lie in store, and he is determined to deliver on the grandest of sporting stages.
Gimenez said of gracing FIFA’s flagship event on Mexican soil: “When you wear the national team jersey, you represent an entire country, so you have a huge responsibility, but at the same time, it’s a wonderful thing. I know that Mexico, with its people, is very strong at home. I’m convinced it will be a great World Cup. Mexico will win, and I’ll be the top scorer!”
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Mexico will face South Africa in opening game of 2026 World Cup
Mexico, with Gimenez potentially leading the line, will be involved in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup. South Africa will be faced at the iconic Azteca Stadium on Thursday as the latest battle for global glory gets underway.
From there, El Tri will go on to tackle South Korea and Czechia in their other Group A fixtures, with the plan being for Gimenez to help inspire a charge towards the knockout rounds before heading back to Milan ready to silence any doubters there while honouring a contract that is due to run until the summer of 2029.