Italy face Northern Ireland in the semi-final of the play-offs for a place at the World Cup, which will be held this summer in the USA, Canada and Mexico. At stake is a place in the final, to be played away against either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina, to secure qualification and return to the World Cup for the first time in 12 years. In the event of defeat, there will still be a friendly against the loser of the other semi-final.





The national teams led by Rino Gattuso and Michael O’Neill face off this evening at 8.45 pm at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo.

ITALY v NORTHERN IRELAND

Goalscorers:



