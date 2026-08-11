Women's Champions League qualifying draw: Chelsea, Real Madrid & PSG learn opponents with winners to make UWCL league phase

Chelsea will need to beat Real Sociedad in order to book their place in the Champions League league phase, with the Spanish outfit to travel to London for the first leg of that two-legged tie later this month. Sociedad have only been involved in the UWCL once before, when they lost in the second round of qualifying in the 2022-23 campaign. A third-placed finish in Liga F last year has given them another shot of making the main competition for the first time but they will face a tough test in qualifying after drawing Chelsea, finalists in 2021 and semi-finalists in three of the last four seasons.

The Blues did have a tough campaign last term, their worst in the Women's Super League for seven years, even. However, injuries played a major role in that and the club has been active in the summer transfer window in a bid to respond to that disappointment strongly, signing the likes of Katie McCabe, Melvine Malard, Giulia Dragoni and Manaka Matsukubo. It would be a real shock if they fell short of making the UWCL league phase.