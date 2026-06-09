Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Raul Jimenez, MexicoGetty
Moataz Elgammal

Another shock signing for Wolves! Mexico international Raul Jimenez retraces steps as a free agent & joins Kieran Trippier at Molineux

R. Jimenez
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League
Transfers
Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the shock return of Mexico international Raul Jimenez on a free transfer. The 35-year-old striker, who left Fulham upon the expiry of his contract, has penned a two-year deal at Molineux to join fellow veteran Kieran Trippier. Jimenez is now tasked with firing relegated Wolves back to the top flight amid World Cup preparations.

  • Wolves secure dramatic return for former star

    As reported by the BBC, Wolves have agreed a two-year deal to re-sign Jimenez on a free transfer. The 35-year-old has already completed his medical and holds an option for a further year at Molineux. The club have moved quickly to rebuild their squad for the Championship, adding the Mexican as their second free signing of the summer.

    He joins former England international Trippier, who has also committed to a two-year contract after departing Newcastle. Jimenez was officially listed by Fulham on Monday among the players departing London when his contract expires at the end of June. He leaves the capital having scored 31 goals in 115 matches across all competitions.

    • Advertisement
  • Raul Jimenez, FulhamGetty

    Impressive track record and massive transfer fees

    His emotional return to Molineux means he can add to a remarkable legacy, having previously scored 57 goals in 166 games for Wolves between 2018 and 2023. During that spell, the club named him Footballer of the Year twice. Jimenez initially joined Wolves on a €3 million loan from Benfica, before sealing a permanent €38m transfer (£33m/$44m). His time in Portugal yielded two league titles and 31 goals in 120 appearances. Fulham eventually paid €6.4m to acquire him in 2023. During his final season, he recorded 10 goals and three assists in 43 matches across the Premier League and domestic cups, proving he still possesses a sharp attacking instinct.

  • International pedigree and vast trophy cabinet

    Beyond his impressive club statistics, Jimenez brings a winning mentality forged over a decade of top-level football. His extensive trophy cabinet includes a Spanish Super Cup from his brief stint with Atletico Madrid, where he made 28 appearances. However, his international pedigree is equally outstanding. The striker is a two-time Gold Cup winner and recently claimed the CONCACAF Nations League title. Jimenez is currently on international duty with World Cup co-hosts Mexico. The nation have immense expectations resting on their shoulders, and they will rely heavily on his leadership and experience during the global spectacle on home soil before his domestic campaign begins.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Raul Jimenez MexicoGetty Images

    What comes next for the striker?

    Jimenez will immediately focus on Mexico's World Cup opener against South Africa on Thursday. Once his international duties conclude, the veteran forward will report to Molineux for pre-season training. Wolves are desperate to bounce back after finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, and they will count on Jimenez to fire them out of the second tier.