Wolves flop Jhon Arias the hero as Colombia edge past Ghana to book World Cup last-16 place

Colombia boss Lorenzo revealed that illness within his squad had influenced his thinking after Cordoba was forced off with an apparent groin injury.

"There were several players who had flu-like symptoms, and we were anticipating that they might have greater fatigue," Lorenzo said, as quoted by ESPN. "But it was a tactical substitution at that moment."

Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz urged his team-mates not to get carried away despite reaching the knockout stages. He said: "We have won absolutely nothing. These games are very difficult. Every game we've seen has been tight. The good thing and the positive thing is that we're playing very well, we feel comfortable, we are being a family, we are working as a team, and that will work for what is coming."