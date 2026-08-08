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Without playing: how Yassine Bounou forced Al-Hilal into the toughest decision

FEATURES
Y. Bounou
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

Morocco's lion makes headlines

Al-Hilal had been planning clear changes to their goalkeeping line-up before the new season. Certain developments within the squad forced the management to rethink their calculations entirely.

Torn between the desire for renewal and keeping a more flexible squad, "the Boss" faced a decision that had never featured in their initial plans.


  • France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Bono to stay despite all the expectations

    Al-Hilal have decided to keep Yassine Bounou. The Morocco goalkeeper had been linked with an exit this summer, but the club will not sanction his departure.

    Bounou's stay keeps the Moroccan at the top of Al-Hilal's list of options for the new season. That comes after the club had leaned towards a change between the posts and a reshuffle of their foreign contingent.

    This was about more than simply keeping one of the club's most prominent goalkeepers. Al-Hilal assessed the options within their squad and found no alternative who offered the coaching staff the same guarantees.

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  • Al-Rabie and Al-Owais have not settled the equation

    Al-Hilal had two domestic options in goal, Mohammed Al-Rubaie and Mohammed Al-Owais, but neither did enough to convince the management that the team could lose Bono without paying a technical price.

    Bono's departure has become harder to imagine as a result. The team are entering a season packed with commitments, and they need a goalkeeper with the experience and quality to handle the big matches.

    What began as a desire to reshape the squad turned into a technical necessity. The alternatives proved that letting Bono go now would carry a greater risk than keeping him.

  • France v Morocco: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The hardest decision: Bono turns the calculations upside down

    Keeping Bono is a tough call for Al-Hilal. It runs against everything previously expected of the goalkeeper's future. From a technical standpoint, though, it looks like the logical one.

    Read also.. Ronaldo and the last dance: will he leave Al-Nassr through the big door?

    Al-Hilal cannot start a new season with a goalkeeper who isn't ready to shoulder the pressure, especially with the team chasing domestic and continental titles. Any error in that position could cost them dearly.



    Bono has effectively forced Al-Hilal to rethink their calculations. The Moroccan stays in the project for the new season, having been tipped to leave.

    Retaining him may prove the safest option, even if the management never wanted to make that call in the first place. The alternatives simply weren't strong enough to replace a goalkeeper of the Moroccan international's size and experience.

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