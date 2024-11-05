'Without Mngqithi, plumber Pitso Mosimane is nothing! Let him come and save Kaizer Chiefs from misery but he is not a magician' - Fans

South Africans have their say after a third consecutive loss for Jingles in his new Iranian club.

Celebrated Mzansi tactician Pitso Mosimane suffered his third consecutive defeat as Esteghlal FC coach after going down 3-0 against Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League.

Former Newcastle United center-forward Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the three goals to hand Neymar's team a vital win at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

A section of football lovers in Mzansi now claim Jingles is not up to the task, while some argue he should come back and coach Kaizer Chiefs.

Here are their views as sampled by GOAL.