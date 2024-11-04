Third successive defeat for Pitso Mosimane! Ex-Newcastle United striker destroys Esteghlal as Neymar makes appearance in Al-Hilal's big win over ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach's side
The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year watched from the pitch side as the Boss dominated the Capital Blues and recorded a win in Saudi Arabia.
- Mitrovic grabbed hat-trick to hand Al-Hilal win
- Esteghlal recorded fifth consecutive defeat
- Mosimane's side turn attack to Gulf Pro League