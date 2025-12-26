Winners and Losers: Controversial VAR calls steal the spotlight, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi impresses against Liverpool FC superstar in Egypt’s narrow Africa Cup of Nations victory over Bafana Bafana

It proved a cagey contest between the group’s two favourites, both having opened with identical 2-1 victories, while the earlier 1-1 draw between Angola and Zimbabwe only heightened the stakes for three points. Egypt struck first in controversial fashion when Khuliso Mudau was penalised for catching Mohamed Salah in the face with a flailing arm. After a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, and the Liverpool star calmly converted past Ronwen Williams.

Yet the Pharaohs’ advantage was tempered on the stroke of halftime as Mohamed Hany received a second yellow card for a cynical challenge, reducing Egypt to ten men. South Africa pressed hard after the break, showing real intent to level the score, but Egypt held firm - disciplined in defence, aggressive in their pressing, and sharp on the counter against Bafana’s high line.

The drama lingered into stoppage time when South Africa’s late penalty appeal was waved away. Egypt ultimately held on for a 1-0 victory, securing top spot in Group B with six points and becoming the first side to book their place in the knockout stages.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

AFCON 2025 Winner Predictions