+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP
Celine Abrahams

Winners and Losers: Controversial VAR calls steal the spotlight, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi impresses against Liverpool FC superstar in Egypt’s narrow Africa Cup of Nations victory over Bafana Bafana

The second Group B showdown between the Pharaohs and South Africa delivered drama from the first whistle on Friday, December 26. While Egypt’s narrow 1-0 victory dominated the headlines, the match left more questions than answers, with contentious decisions sparking debate and demanding closer inspection long after the final whistle.

It proved a cagey contest between the group’s two favourites, both having opened with identical 2-1 victories, while the earlier 1-1 draw between Angola and Zimbabwe only heightened the stakes for three points. Egypt struck first in controversial fashion when Khuliso Mudau was penalised for catching Mohamed Salah in the face with a flailing arm. After a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, and the Liverpool star calmly converted past Ronwen Williams.

Yet the Pharaohs’ advantage was tempered on the stroke of halftime as Mohamed Hany received a second yellow card for a cynical challenge, reducing Egypt to ten men. South Africa pressed hard after the break, showing real intent to level the score, but Egypt held firm - disciplined in defence, aggressive in their pressing, and sharp on the counter against Bafana’s high line.

The drama lingered into stoppage time when South Africa’s late penalty appeal was waved away. Egypt ultimately held on for a 1-0 victory, securing top spot in Group B with six points and becoming the first side to book their place in the knockout stages.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱 

AFCON 2025 Winner Predictions

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    LOSER: VAR

    The Video Assistant Referee once again found itself at the centre of heated debate, shaping the narrative of the contest in ways that left both sets of supporters frustrated. The first flashpoint arrived when Khuliso Mudau, in attempting to challenge Mohamed Salah, caught the Egyptian forward in the face with a flailing arm. After a lengthy VAR review, the referee deemed the contact sufficient to award a penalty, a decision that sparked controversy and handed Egypt the breakthrough.

    Yet the drama did not end there. Deep into stoppage time, Bafana Bafana believed they had earned their own reprieve when Teboho Mokoena’s strike ricocheted off the arm of Yasser Ibrahim. Replays appeared to show the Egyptian defender inside the box, but after consultation, the referee ruled otherwise and dismissed the appeals. The contrasting outcomes of these two pivotal moments ensured VAR became one of the most talked-about elements of the match, overshadowing much of the football itself and leaving lingering questions about consistency and fairness. 

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    WINNER: Mohamed El Shenawy

    The Egyptian shot-stopper emerged as a towering figure for his nation, delivering a performance defined by composure, authority and resilience. Time and again, El Shenawy was called upon to keep South Africa at bay and each intervention carried weight. 

    His ability to remain unflustered in the face of relentless attacks ensured Egypt preserved their clean sheet and ultimately secured maximum points. In a match brimming with drama and controversy, it was El Shenawy’s assured presence between the posts that provided the Pharaohs with the stability they needed to triumph. 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    LOSER: Mohamed Hany

    For Mohamed Hany, the evening unravelled in the most frustrating of fashions. Already walking a tightrope after picking up an early caution, the Egyptian right-back failed to keep his discipline and was shown a second yellow card before the first half had even concluded.  

    His dismissal, the result of a late challenge on Teboho Mokoena, left the Pharaohs to battle the remainder of the contest with ten men. In a match defined by fine margins and controversial decisions, Hany’s lack of composure forced his teammates to dig deep and reshuffle tactically in order to protect their slender lead.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    WINNER: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    The centre-back delivered one of the most commanding performances on the pitch, stamping his authority across every defensive metric. Mbokazi was relentless in his duels, sharp in his tackles, and decisive with his clearances, ensuring South Africa remained competitive throughout.  

    He combined strength in aerial battles with composure on the ground, recovering possession at key moments and distributing the ball with accuracy to launch attacks from the back. His blend of physical dominance and technical assurance made him a standout figure, embodying the resilience and determination that defined Bafana Bafana’s display.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    LOSER: Bafana’s attack

    Despite showing far greater spirit and urgency after the interval, South Africa’s frontline ultimately lacked the cutting edge required to turn pressure into goals. Their build-up play was lively, their movement more dynamic and they carved out promising positions in the final third. Yet when it came to the decisive moments, composure deserted them. 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    WINNER: Khuliso Mudau

    Although he found himself at the centre of controversy with a penalty awarded against him, Khuliso Mudau still delivered a performance of real substance and influence. The full-back contributed tirelessly on both ends of the pitch, showing resilience in defence with key interventions while also driving forward to support attacking moves. His ability to recover quickly, link play, and maintain composure under pressure ensured that he remained a vital figure throughout the contest.

0