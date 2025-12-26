Mo Salah penalty ends Bafana Bafana’s unbeaten run, as the 10-man Egypt withstand South Africa in drama-filled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations encounter

Egypt asserted themselves early in the contest, controlling possession and probing with a series of deliveries into the area, though Ronwen Williams remained largely untested in goal. South Africa spent much of the opening half absorbing pressure, yet nearly stunned the hosts in the 28th minute when Lyle Foster muscled past his marker to latch onto Aubrey Modiba’s pass, only to see his powerful left-footed effort denied by Mohamed El Shenawy.

The closing stages of the half brought drama. After a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot for an incident involving Khuliso Mudau and Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian captain made no mistake, calmly converting from twelve yards to hand his side the advantage. Moments later, Egypt’s evening grew complicated as Mohamed Hany was dismissed for a second caution following a late challenge on Teboho Mokoena, sparking frustration from the Pharaohs’ bench.

Despite the numerical setback, Egypt carried a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval.

As the second half got underway, South Africa made an early adjustment, with Thalente Mbatha withdrawn and Sipho Mbule introduced to inject fresh energy into midfield. Egypt also reshuffled, replacing Omar Marmoush with Emam Ashour in an effort to balance their approach.

The changes seemed to spark Bafana Bafana, who began to carve out space in advanced areas as they chased the equaliser. Hugo Broos’ men dictated much of the tempo, moving the ball with confidence and forcing Egypt to sit deeper. Yet the Pharaohs, despite being under pressure, still managed to fashion a handful of openings of their own, reminding the South Africans of their threat on the counter.

The tension reached its peak in the dying moments. In the 89th minute, South Africa were handed a glimmer of hope when the referee called for a penalty review after a challenge inside the box. After a lengthy VAR check, however, the decision ultimately went against them, leaving Bafana frustrated.

When the final whistle blew, Egypt emerged 1-0 victors, a result that secured their place at the summit of Group B with six points and qualified for the knockout round. South Africa, meanwhile, remained in second position on three points, still very much in contention but left to rue missed opportunities in a match brimming with drama. Egypt's first win over South Africa 2006.